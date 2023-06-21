Udinese market – Di Marzio takes stock: “Here’s how much Samardzic costs”

The Juventus player continues to think about his future. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the management set the price for Samardzic

Udinese continues to work ahead of next season. To this day there are still many question marks about a team that could be completely different when the first league match of 2023/24 kicks off. The hottest name in these last few hours is definitely that of Lazar Samardzic. The Serbian midfielder, but born in Germany more precisely in Berlin has many requests. Now it’s up to him to decide where his future will be. The management confirmed that he would like to keep him for one more season and only then look for a transfer that could be at the right time. Only that clubs like Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri and ADL’s Napoli are not of the same opinion. To anticipate possible unforeseen events, Udinese has already set the price tag. To secure the performance of Lazar Samardzic it will take at least 20 million euros. The news comes from Gianluca Di Marzio. We’ll see if the Friulians will be able to defend their player. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. A new hit coming out

June 21 – 11:32

