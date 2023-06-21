Home » After drugs: Influencer Julian Zietlow is no longer the Rocka boss
Julian Zietlow was one of the most successful fitness influencers in Germany. 220,000 people follow him on Instagram. There are also almost 220,000 subscribers on YouTube. In the past he has posted training videos and vlogs from his everyday life as a fitness coach on his channel. One of his offspring was the scandalous influencer Ron Bielecki, whom he discovered as a young talent and built up over the years. He also trained rappers like Fler and Sido as a personal trainer.

Zietlow later founded several companies. One of them: Rocka Nutrition, a dietary supplement manufacturer based in Berlin. His company is now worth millions.

Things also seemed to be going well privately. Zietlow was with Alina Schulte im Hoff, later they married and had two children.

Then came the break. Zietlow said goodbye to social media in mid-2022 and went to Thailand.

His last sign up to that point: a podcast interview in which the 38-year-old talked about his first drug trips. He started microdosing – using small amounts of drugs – to find himself.

A good six months later, his wife, Alina Schulte im Hoff, announced their separation. After 18 years of relationship.

Meanwhile, Zietlow has found a new friend: Kate Kolosavskaia. According to their own statements, the two met in Thailand.

At Rocka Nutrition, the supplement company, Zietlow is only the owner. The business is now managed by the authorized signatories, as the company announced at the request of Business Insider. One of the authorized signatories is Alina Schulte im Hoff, Zietlow’s ex-partner.

When Julian Zietlow went public again on social media in April, he combined it with an Onlyfans account and the new podcast “Four Junkies”, which is about drugs and sex.

