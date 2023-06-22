More than 80 Liao enterprises showed their manufacturing strength at the German exhibition

The intentional turnover of our province’s exhibition group exceeds 5 billion yuan

Across thousands of miles, Made in Liaoning demonstrates its strength on the “stage” in Germany. Recently, the top event in the global iron and steel metallurgy, foundry and heat treatment industry held every four years – Düsseldorf International Foundry, Metallurgy, Heat Treatment and Precision Casting Exhibition was held in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Provincial Department of Commerce organized more than 80 iron and steel, metallurgy, foundry and refractory companies from across the province to participate in the exhibition, and designed and built more than 1,000 square meters of booths.

On June 21, the relevant person in charge of the Provincial Department of Commerce stated that metallurgical casting, as an advantageous industry in our province, has a solid foundation and strong strength. In this exhibition, the exhibitors of our province accounted for nearly 1/2 of the total number of exhibitors in China, covering almost every exhibition hall, and the enterprises participated in the exhibition reaped a lot. According to preliminary statistics, the Liaoning Pavilion obtained an intended turnover of over 5 billion yuan at this exhibition. Liaoning Dantan Technology Group has successively approached more than 150 target customers. In this exhibition, the amount of intentional orders reached is about 200 million yuan.

Exhibitors in our province generally reported that this exhibition is an opportunity for enterprises to explore the market. Han Fei, general manager of Xihua Group, said that this year, after learning about the decrease in orders and loss of customers, the Provincial Department of Commerce took the initiative to escort the company to explore the international market and lead the company to participate in the exhibition. This time, Xihua Group built a special exhibition area of ​​121 square meters in the core exhibition hall, and its participation in the exhibition has achieved remarkable results. The booth received 100 to 150 customers per day, and the effective customers accounted for 70%. A total of 12 intentional orders were signed, and the intended turnover was about 7 million US dollars, an increase of 38% compared with the previous exhibition.

It is inseparable from the unremitting efforts of the province’s commercial departments for enterprises to talk about customers, sign orders, and expand markets at international exhibitions. Since the beginning of this year, the Provincial Department of Commerce has focused on the key task of “comprehensively implementing policies to expand imports and exports”, and has given full support through practical measures such as mobilizing enterprises to participate in international high-quality exhibitions, building a platform for economic and trade negotiations between Chinese and foreign enterprises, inviting trade promotion agencies to enter foreign trade enterprises, and expanding policy presentations. Enterprises in our province diversify to explore the international market. At the same time, lead the organizers of key overseas exhibitions, go deep into various cities to carry out policy presentations on opening up international markets, encourage enterprises to use policy dividends, actively participate in domestic and foreign international exhibitions, and continuously improve the ability and level of opening up international markets. A total of more than 2,000 enterprises have been trained.

In the first five months of this year, more than 800 enterprises in our province participated in more than 100 well-known international exhibitions at home and abroad, such as Hannover Industrial Fair, North American World Pharmaceutical Raw Materials and Fine Chemicals Exhibition, and European Fine Chemicals Exhibition. The on-site and intended turnover exceeded 20 billion yuan.

