The ATP Challenger clay court tournament in Mauthausen, endowed with 118,000 euros, is firmly in the hands of the local heroes. With Dominic Thiem, Filip Misolic and Sebastian Ofner, three of the four semi-finalists are Austrians. Thiem celebrated a straight win against the only 17-year-old Croatian Dino Prizmic in the quarter-finals on Friday, Misolic and Ofner each prevailed after a set deficit and now meet in the semi-finals.

