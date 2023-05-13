Pretenders preview “Let The Sun Come In” from their upcoming album

“Let The Sun Come In” is the lead single from the upcoming Pretenders album, due out next September 1st Worldwide. will bear by title “Relentless” and it will suppose the return to the present time of the formation led by Chrissie Hynde. The record has been produced by David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) and features the special collaboration of a twelve-member string section conducted by Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead. In fact, Hynde has stated on several occasions that she is a huge fan of Greenwood’s work.
En el disco nos encontraremos con un total de doce canciones: “Losing My Sense Of Taste”, “A Love”, “Domestic Silence”, “The Copa”, “Promise Of Love”, “Merry Widow”, “Let The Sun Come In”, “Look Away”, “Your House Is On Fire”, “Just Let It Go”, “Vainglorious” y “I Think About You Daily”.
Let’s remember that Pretenders can be seen in concert in our country as the opening act for the Guns N’ Roses los June 9 (Civitas Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid) and June 12 (Abanca Balaídos Stadium, Vigo)in addition to as headliners together with Incubus on the second day of the Azkena Rock Festival, on June 19.