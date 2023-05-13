Pretenders preview “Let The Sun Come In” from their upcoming album

“Let The Sun Come In” is the lead single from the upcoming Pretenders album, due out next September 1st Worldwide. will bear by title “Relentless” and it will suppose the return to the present time of the formation led by Chrissie Hynde. The record has been produced by David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) and features the special collaboration of a twelve-member string section conducted by Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead. In fact, Hynde has stated on several occasions that she is a huge fan of Greenwood’s work.