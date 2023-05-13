Home » Migros is bundling its supermarket business
Business

Migros is bundling its supermarket business

by admin
Migros is bundling its supermarket business

Revolution perfect: Migros is bundling its supermarket business – and launching a battle for chief posts

The Migros Board of Directors gives the green light to merge the core business. It is still unclear who will be the head of the new supermarket unit.

Something is happening at the largest retailer in Switzerland: Migros wants to merge their supermarket business.

Bild: Christian Beutler/Keystone

“Fit pour le Futur”: This is the internal name of the project with which the confusing Migros structure is to be fundamentally turned inside out in the core business. While today the ten regional cooperatives in the supermarket business each operate their own logistics, IT, finance and marketing departments, these activities are now to be bundled in a central service company. This is intended to reduce costs and improve efficiency and margins. The board of directors of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives (MGB) made the fundamental decision at its meeting on Thursday.

See also  Dongyang Sunshine: Net profit of 874 million yuan in 2021, an increase of 110.26% year-on-year _ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Mediobanca, profit soars to highs. Nagel: “Interest rates...

Conversion of private labels in the non-food area

Zelensky at Palazzo Chigi, an embrace with Meloni...

Intraday Quick View | The three major indexes...

St.Gallen quantum start-up wins customers in the aerospace...

Uilca: growth in Italian bank profits in the...

The warehouses of the bicycle dealers are full...

The flight to Dubai moves from Cagliari to...

Hong Kong market quick look | Hong Kong...

Tax advantage for restructuring thanks to new judgment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy