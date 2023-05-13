Revolution perfect: Migros is bundling its supermarket business – and launching a battle for chief posts The Migros Board of Directors gives the green light to merge the core business. It is still unclear who will be the head of the new supermarket unit.

Something is happening at the largest retailer in Switzerland: Migros wants to merge their supermarket business. Bild: Christian Beutler/Keystone

“Fit pour le Futur”: This is the internal name of the project with which the confusing Migros structure is to be fundamentally turned inside out in the core business. While today the ten regional cooperatives in the supermarket business each operate their own logistics, IT, finance and marketing departments, these activities are now to be bundled in a central service company. This is intended to reduce costs and improve efficiency and margins. The board of directors of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives (MGB) made the fundamental decision at its meeting on Thursday.