Austrians out in cross-country at eventing EM

The Austrian equestrians experienced a pitch-black day at the European Eventing Championships in Le Pin-au-Haras. Lea Siegl, as well as Katrin Khoddam-Hazrati and Daniel Dunst, did not make it into the classification on Saturday in difficult conditions in France and were eliminated.

In the team ranking, the OEPS trio is lagging behind in tenth and last place. In the lead was defending champion Great Britain (98.7 penalty points) ahead of Germany (126). In the individual, the Brit Rosalind Canter (21.3) is the leader in the final competition on Sunday.

