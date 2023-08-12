The Uncertain Future: Ansu Fati and Neymar Jr Bring Doubts for FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernández has given his first press conference of the season, leaving fans and media with many questions about the upcoming season. As the team prepares for their opening match against Getafe on August 13, Xavi discussed the potential return of Neymar Jr and the uncertainty surrounding Ansu Fati’s future.

When asked about the possibility of Neymar Jr returning to the team after his six-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Xavi remained tight-lipped. “I can’t make any progress on the market. We are focused on tomorrow’s game and being able to sign up players,” the coach stated. He emphasized that the team is optimistic and positive about the ongoing transfer market, but refused to provide any further details.

Another player whose future is uncertain is Ansu Fati. Xavi reiterated that anything can happen with the 20-year-old attacker, who has a contract with the club until 2027. “I do not understand that you say that I was not forceful. I am content with him and he is the patrimony of the club. Later the market will say. I can’t say because I don’t know what will happen. I hope it was forceful,” Xavi responded when questioned about Ansu Fati’s continuity.

In addition to the uncertainty surrounding the players, there have been rumors of Barcelona’s interest in signing right-back Joao Cancelo from Manchester City. Xavi simply stated that “The sports area knows my priorities and together we will decide.” However, it is expected that the decision regarding signing a right back will be made after finalizing the registrations of the remaining players in the squad.

FC Barcelona’s season opener against Getafe will give fans a glimpse of the team’s potential and their plans for the upcoming season. As the transfer market deadline of August 31 approaches, there is still much speculation and uncertainty surrounding the team. Xavi’s press conference has only added fuel to the fire, leaving fans eagerly waiting to see how the roster will shape up before the window closes.