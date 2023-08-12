Home » PJ Dowzer in Partizan | Sport
Partizan has confirmed that it has signed a one-year contract with an American whose last name is pronounced “Douzer”, Black and White announced.

After it is PJ Dowzer (or if you prefer Dozir) confirmed that he is coming to Partizan, now both the black and whites have made a statement and explained that the American has already taken the number “35”. She is with him signed contract until the end of the season and there is no doubt that he will be of great help to Željko Obradović’s team, especially because of his versatility. Primarily, Douzer played as a playmaker during his career, but he can respond to challenges in all three outside positions.

“This is my first time actually leaving the United States, so I was a little nervous at first. However, as I had only heard good things about the city, the nervousness quickly turned into excitement. I heard about the club as the best place to play with the best coach, which is why I am very happy to play for such a club and such a coach”Douzer said.

“The position I like the most is the one from which I can help my team the most. I play all three positions with great confidence and I’m proud of that“, pointed out Douzer and looked at the black and white fans: “I’m very excited to play in front of fans that I’ve heard are the best that basketball around the world has to offer. I’m going to bring a lot of passion and excitement to our team’s game.”

Douzer is 26 years old and during his career he played for Oklahoma, Boston, Denver and Sacramento, and spent a lot of time in the branches of these clubs. During three seasons with the Nuggets, he also played with Nikola Jokić, whom he must have called for advice when he received the call from Belgrade.

