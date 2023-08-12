Wooden building caught fire in Fatih

A fire broke out for an unknown reason at around 21:30 in the 2-storey derelict wooden building on Gühercinler Street in Fatih Mevlanakapı Mahallesi. Seeing the flames that engulfed the building in a short time, the people around reported the situation to the firefighters. Upon the notice, the teams, who came to their place easily, intervened in the burning wooden building. The fire was extinguished by the teams before it spread to the environment. (DHA)

