Double medal for Italy in the 3000 men’s hedges at the European Athletics Championships taking place in Monaco as part of the multisport review. Ahmed Abdelwahed won silver with a time of 8’22 “35, bronze for Osama Zoghlami (8’23” 44). The gold went to the Finnish Topi Raitanen, who triumphed in 8’21 “80. Seventh place for the other blue in the final, Ala Zoghlami (8’27” 82).

Filippo Tortu is bronze medal in the 200 meters of the European Athletics Championships in Munich. The blue finished third in 20 “27 in the race won by the British Zharnel Hughes in 20” 07.

Tortu, former Italian record holder of the 100 meters, by virtue of the excellent last 50 meters of the race went to seize the bronze and ruin what would have been a hat-trick for Great Britain (previous Budapest 1998). New European champion, Zharnel Hughes with 20 “07, silver like Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake four years ago with 20” 17, then Tortu with 20 “27 and fourth Charles Dobson with 20” 34. Tortu, 24 years old from Milan of the Fiamme Gialle, is the fourth medal of Italy in the 200 meters. The first in 1962 the bronze by Sergio Ottolina, then in 1974 in Rome and in 1978 in Prague the gold signed by Pietro Mennea.