Home Sports European Athletics Championships: Filippo Tortu third in the 200 meters. Abdelwahed and Zoghlami silver and bronze in the 3000 hedges
Sports

European Athletics Championships: Filippo Tortu third in the 200 meters. Abdelwahed and Zoghlami silver and bronze in the 3000 hedges

by admin
European Athletics Championships: Filippo Tortu third in the 200 meters. Abdelwahed and Zoghlami silver and bronze in the 3000 hedges

Double medal for Italy in the 3000 men’s hedges at the European Athletics Championships taking place in Monaco as part of the multisport review. Ahmed Abdelwahed won silver with a time of 8’22 “35, bronze for Osama Zoghlami (8’23” 44). The gold went to the Finnish Topi Raitanen, who triumphed in 8’21 “80. Seventh place for the other blue in the final, Ala Zoghlami (8’27” 82).

Filippo Tortu is bronze medal in the 200 meters of the European Athletics Championships in Munich. The blue finished third in 20 “27 in the race won by the British Zharnel Hughes in 20” 07.

Tortu, former Italian record holder of the 100 meters, by virtue of the excellent last 50 meters of the race went to seize the bronze and ruin what would have been a hat-trick for Great Britain (previous Budapest 1998). New European champion, Zharnel Hughes with 20 “07, silver like Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake four years ago with 20” 17, then Tortu with 20 “27 and fourth Charles Dobson with 20” 34. Tortu, 24 years old from Milan of the Fiamme Gialle, is the fourth medal of Italy in the 200 meters. The first in 1962 the bronze by Sergio Ottolina, then in 1974 in Rome and in 1978 in Prague the gold signed by Pietro Mennea.

See also  Union Feltre, a victory worth a year: salvation one step away

You may also like

Shaquille O’Neal: Big men will be sensitive to...

Bari-Palermo ends 1-1: Valente calls, Cheddira answers

With a picture of Granger? US media asked:...

Super Jacobs, European Gold Champion in the final...

Nesta: Lazio was my everything Zeman made me...

Romano:Inter Milan will not accept Paris’ 50 million...

Inter, training at San Siro, there was also...

The total winning percentage of each team since...

Burdisso eliminated in the heat fades the final...

Engineer Bigham and that record of the hour...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy