Coach Galli’s corner – VL Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro

The last day of the regular season of Bertram Derthona is approaching, and on Sunday evening he will know his position in the playoff grid and opponent in the quarterfinals. The bianconeri’s regular season ends against VL Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro, in the match scheduled for Sunday 7 May at 6 pm. As usual, the characteristics of the next opponents were presented by assistant coach Massimo Galli:

“Let’s go play the Vitrifrigo Arena against a team that must win to try to make the playoffs. Pesaro is led by Jasmin Repesa, a coach who needs no introduction and who has won ten championships and several cups in three different leagues (Italy, Turkey, Croatia).

The direction is completely Italian: Moretti, back from an excellent season, and Tambone ensure the leadership of the team, despite having different characteristics. Next to them acts Abdur-Rahkman, one of the revelations of the championship, protagonist of the first leg with 19 points on the scoresheet. Depending on the technical choices regarding foreigners, he can find space in the external department Gudmunssonwhich guarantees solidity in defense.

The external department is completed with Visconti, an excellent shooter, Delfino, an icon of silver basketballnvat and worldwide that a quranta’anni confirms himself as team leader, e Charalampouloswhich from ‘3’ and, on some occasions, from ‘4’, guarantees variety of solutions both on the perimeter and near the basket.

From ‘4’ they rotate I cheatrookie in our championship and very dangerous in shooting from three points (38.1% on nearly 7 attempts per game) and – depending on rotations – Austin Dayewho I had the pleasure of coaching in Venice: he’s a go-to guy who’s adjusting to playing in a different role. under the basket, Kravic e Totem they guarantee defensive solidity and a good offensive contribution”.