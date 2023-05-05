Home » Coach Galli’s corner – VL Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro
Sports

Coach Galli’s corner – VL Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro

by admin
Coach Galli’s corner – VL Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro

The last day of the regular season of Bertram Derthona is approaching, and on Sunday evening he will know his position in the playoff grid and opponent in the quarterfinals. The bianconeri’s regular season ends against VL Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro, in the match scheduled for Sunday 7 May at 6 pm. As usual, the characteristics of the next opponents were presented by assistant coach Massimo Galli:

Let’s go play the Vitrifrigo Arena against a team that must win to try to make the playoffs. Pesaro is led by Jasmin Repesa, a coach who needs no introduction and who has won ten championships and several cups in three different leagues (Italy, Turkey, Croatia).

The direction is completely Italian: Moretti, back from an excellent season, and Tambone ensure the leadership of the team, despite having different characteristics. Next to them acts Abdur-Rahkman, one of the revelations of the championship, protagonist of the first leg with 19 points on the scoresheet. Depending on the technical choices regarding foreigners, he can find space in the external department Gudmunssonwhich guarantees solidity in defense.

The external department is completed with Visconti, an excellent shooter, Delfino, an icon of silver basketballnvat and worldwide that a quranta’anni confirms himself as team leader, e Charalampouloswhich from ‘3’ and, on some occasions, from ‘4’, guarantees variety of solutions both on the perimeter and near the basket.

From ‘4’ they rotate I cheatrookie in our championship and very dangerous in shooting from three points (38.1% on nearly 7 attempts per game) and – depending on rotations – Austin Dayewho I had the pleasure of coaching in Venice: he’s a go-to guy who’s adjusting to playing in a different role. under the basket, Kravic e Totem they guarantee defensive solidity and a good offensive contribution.

See also  Germani Brescia resisted the return of Cedevita and prevailed 84-82

You may also like

Surf in Ireland, where the best waves are

Borussia Mönchengladbach pays 7,179,487 euros and ten cents...

Hamburger SV gets a point, Darmstadt before promotion

Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for matchday...

LIVE F1, GP Miami 2023 LIVE: Mercedes is...

3rd league: MSV Duisburg also convinces against Aue...

Diamond League 2023, Doha: Andy Diaz 3rd in...

Draw against Paderborn: HSV loses sight of second...

Serie A: Roma-Inter, the formations – Football

After suspension at Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi apologizes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy