Austria’s artistic gymnasts secured their starting place for the autumn World Championships in Antwerp with twelfth place at the European Championships in Antalya.

Leni Bohle, Bianca Frysak, Selina Kickinger as well as Alissa and Charlize Mörz scored 147.497 points and set the third point record for major events in a row. The title went to Great Britain ahead of Italy and the Netherlands. The Antwerp World Cup also serves to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.