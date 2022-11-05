The national oval team is back, engaged in the three autumn test matches, the Autumn Nations Series as the official name states: the first today at the ‘Plebiscito’ in Padua against Samoa, next Saturday 12 in Florence against Australia, the third and last in Genoa on 19, with the Springboks. Where were we? For the public of non-specialists to the unexpected victory in Cardiff against Wales on the last day of the Six Nations, with the invention of Ange Capuozzo who by sending Padovani into the goal interrupted a black series of 36 defeats. For those who follow the events of the national team more closely, to the unarmed collapse against Georgia in Batumi during the summer tour, a historic thud against us wants to blow the place in the Six Nations, arrived among other things after another half misstep with modest Portugal.

This autumn, President Innocenti very optimistically asks for two victories, and it would be a triumph. Surely the (relatively) most affordable match, the one to take home at any cost, is today. The Samoans, however, have often punished us: in 1995 they gave us six goals at the World Cup, in 2013 they gave us a wake-up call in the aftermath of an excellent Six Nations. Before the match they will stage the Siva Tau, their version of the Maori haka, even if in reality they are very ‘European’: 14 play in the French Top 14 championship, 7 in the English Premiership, to which another 7 from Super Rugby go to. austral. Physicality, speed, power of the Southern hemisphere combined with the tactical savvy of the Old Continent. It will be a warrior match and the best Italy will be needed to win.

The blue coach Crowley insists on the group that accompanied him, but allows himself two grafts with rookies Lorenzo Cannone – who starts with the number 8 who plays in Benetton Treviso – and Lucchin, who instead starts from the bench. Directed by Paolo Garbisi, who this year shone in France with Montpellier, flanked in the middle by Varley, while Allan will play from the extreme. Ioane’s return to the ally is also a return, while the centers are Morisi and Brex. Second line formed by the couple Sisi and Ruzza, captain Lamaro number 7 while in the front line it’s up to Ferrari, Nicotera and Fischetti. A ‘robust’ formation ready to play on the foot, also dictated by the many injuries, including those of Capuozzo and Padovani. «Thinking about the past risks not making you stay in the present – says Captain Lamaro referring to the defeat in Georgia – for us now it is essential to focus on the growth process. There were things that didn’t work, such as aerial play. There are various elements on which we want to create the foundations of this team ». Long live the optimism. Kick-off at 2 pm, live TV on Sky Sport Arena and TV8.