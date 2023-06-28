Avimecc Volley Modica confirms Riccardo Capelli

The number of reconfirmations at Avimecc Volley Modica rises to 5. Even the spiker Riccardo Capelli, in fact, will wear blue and white in the next A3 series championship.

“It’s always nice to be reconfirmed – explains Riccardo Capelli – and for this I thank the club very much for the trust they have placed in me. I’m happy to have reached an agreement and be able to defend the colors of a fantastic city like Modica again. I accelerated the decision to stay after learning that I have Enzo Distefano as a coach, a person I have great esteem for. I am sure that he – he continues – will be a great leader for us and for the whole Modica environment ”.

“In Modica – he added – we work well. Already when I arrived for the first time I found a family and it will be even more beautiful to expand this family managing to bring more and more fans to the ‘PalaRizza’. We, the athletes and the technical and management staff – concludes Capelli – will all work hard together to try to bring Modica to where it deserves to be”.

Born in 2000, therefore with very large margins for improvement, Capelli arrived in Modica last season from Castellana Grotte. The young Brianza was among the best Modican athletes of the last championship, earning his confirmation on the field in the shadow of the Castle, composing the “hard core” and the backbone of the sextet entrusted to Enzo together with Chillemi, Raso, Putini and Nastasi Of Stefano.