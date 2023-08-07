Back pain on vacation: 7 advice from the experts of the Adapted Motor Activity Laboratory

Back pain on vacation is worse than bad weather.

But it is also true that the desire for holidays and exercise often leads us unknowingly to put our back at risk, for a sudden “desire for sport” after months at the desk. What if your back hurts? Here are the advice of the experts of the Adapted Motor Activity Laboratory (LAMA), of the University of Pavia to avoid nasty surprises, valid for everyone and especially for those who already suffer from low back pain.

Back pain on vacation? Not with the advice of the experts of the Adapted Motor Activity Laboratory

Finally summer and with the arrival of the holidays, the desire to make up for the time lost during the year grows, between a sedentary lifestyle and incorrect postures that have put our bodies to the test.

Some risk situations, typically summer, can give rise back aches and pains, ruining our holidays and perhaps requiring medical tests upon our return home. In this case it will be possible to opt for non-invasive diagnostic tools that exploit 3D technology.

Stay away from back pain while on vacation

What to do? First of all, prevent wrong behaviors: here are some advice from the LAMA experts on WHAT NOT TO DO to avoid annoying back pain on holiday:

– Don’t play sports: the classic “jog” to get back in shape, the trend of padel tournaments, soccer or water sports, which in the summer conquer us for a carefree afternoon with friends, can prove insidious if faced without adequate training. It is necessary to do pay attention to footwear, to sudden spurts and excessive rhythms. A little warm-up first and then some stretching will be essential for correct physical activity and in case of breathlessness it is important to immediately slow down the pace, breathe regularly and always hydrate.

– Air conditioning: beware of draughts which perhaps catch us hot after an afternoon outdoors and cause us an annoying discomfort. If you prefer to sleep with the air conditioning on, make sure you keep your back covered, just the sheet.

– Even long journeys by plane, motorbike or train without moving to stretch and do some stretching are a risk for the back. A few steps are enough to relieve tension and reactivate circulation. When you need to lift heavy bags, remember to bend your knees and slightly contract your abs and glutes.

– Inappropriate footwear: from heels for the evening at the disco, to flip flops for long walks, to sneakers for excursions on uneven terrain, unsuitable footwear represents a danger not only for the joints, but also for the injuries they can cause.

– Underperforming beds: a deck chair on the beach or a sleeping bag when camping can create real back pain. In the hotel, changing pillows and mattresses can be stressful. Better to sleep on your side and avoid staying in bed for long periods.

– At the beach: sunbathing is definitely healthy, it helps fix vitamin D, which is useful for bones and stimulates the immune system. The best hours are early in the morning and late in the day. If you have been exposed to the sun for a long time, avoid jumping into the water suddenly, the thermal shock could be harmful. Better not to lie down for hours on the sunbeds and deck chairs, the walk on the shoreline is an excellent alternative. Water activities also require some attention: swimming breaststroke is not recommended for those suffering from low back pain and in general it is better to prefer freestyle or backstroke.

– Camping provide for a light mattress to make the bottom uniform.

– Heavy backpacks when hiking they can create disturbance, therefore a rational choice of the weight to be transported is advisable.

And if the problem is not solved?

So there are many situations that can lead us contractures or inflammations that will ruin the longed-for holidays and which could leave aftermath even later.

If the problem persists then, it will be necessary to verify the causes of our back pain with an assessment of the morphology of the spine in order to intervene effectively.

Today according to the experts of the Adapted Motor Activity Laboratory (LAMA), of the University of Pavia it is now possible to undergo completely harmless diagnostic techniques of the latest generationbased on innovative 3D technology, for an accurate assessment of the spine.

Innovative tools such as Spine3D are very useful for initial investigation or follow-up examinations because they are less invasive than a traditional radiological examination. The images provided allow you to view all the parameters necessary to make a careful analysis of the postural situation and provide fundamental information for planning the most suitable treatments.

