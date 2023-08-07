Home » Drug dealing and robbery between Noto and Bologna, arrested by the carabinieri
World

Drug dealing and robbery between Noto and Bologna, arrested by the carabinieri

by admin
Drug dealing and robbery between Noto and Bologna, arrested by the carabinieri

by blogsicilia.it – ​​50 seconds ago

The carabinieri of the Noto station arrested a 60-year-old man, Francesco Bonfanti, recipient of a precautionary measure in prison issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Bologna. According to reports from the Syracuse military command, the 60-year-old will have to serve a definitive sentence of one year in prison in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Drug dealing and robbery between Noto and Bologna, arrested by the carabinieri appeared 50 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Egypt, Sanaa Seif, human rights activist sister of Alaa Abdel Fataf, released from prison

You may also like

News Udinese – Success or Thauvin? / Here’s...

News Udinese – How much competition in attack...

Tragedy in Morocco: Bus Plunges into Canyon, Leaving...

Cohabitation and the right to a pension |...

Wang Yi: China welcomes EU foreign policy chief’s...

The king of Cambodia has approved the appointment...

Foreign Buyers Acquire 160 Properties in the Dominican...

Syria says four Syrian soldiers were killed in...

American Internet Celebrity Blogger Triggers Massive Riot in...

Iran, the regime threatened not only by the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy