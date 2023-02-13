Home World Udinese market – The renewals do not arrive and time is running out / The point
Udinese market – The renewals do not arrive and time is running out / The point

Udinese market – The renewals do not arrive and time is running out / The point

The Juventus team continues to work on the field, but also on the transfer market. We need to sort out several situations regarding renewals

The team led by Andrea Sottil continues to allocate in the noble areas of the standings that allow access to the next Conference League. At the moment, however, a swerve is needed if we want to continue aiming for the seventh place finish. It’s definitely not easy to put all the clubs behind you that have roughly the same points as the Friulians, but you really want to work to improve and be able to keep dreaming. In the meantime, the management also has to get busy on the market, since there are several players a contract expiration. We need to fix some situations and let’s see in detail who first of all needs to be renewed without major problems.

The first player to be out of contract is Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. We’re talking about an Argentine who has started playing at a really important pace since wearing the black and white shirt. Now he is also the captain of the team and consequently the renewal would sanction a love that has now lasted for almost three seasons. It is not easy to predict, however, because the former Watford’s agent has always specified that if an offer from a big Pereyra were to arrive, he could also pack his bags and leave. A situation that is still evolving and that sees Udinese underdog, especially if some big names are really serious.

Arslan situation

The second expiring player is the Turkish Tolgay Arslan. This year he is finding a lot of space and was the first to specify that he wants to continue his adventure alongside the Friulian team, but at the moment his contract renewal hasn't arrived yet. There is trust between the parties and the agreement shouldn't be that far off, but it is difficult to make an exact prediction.

