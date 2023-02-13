everyone has ever suffered some kind of bruise, contracture, joint pain… And we know how annoying that can be. Although in most cases these are minor injuries, they can limit our daily activities.

That’s why it’s important to always have a trusted anti-inflammatory cream that relieves us quickly and effectively from this type of ailments. These types of creams act locally and are capable of reducing swelling and discomfort.

One of the best creams is FISIOCREM Gel Active. It is formulated with natural ingredients that they work almost immediately on the affected area.

What are anti-inflammatory creams and how do they work?

An anti-inflammatory cream or ointment is a topical medication that combats pain caused by inflammation in muscles, joints and blows.

Its use is cutaneous, that is, it is applied directly to the skin with a light massage until completely absorbed. In this way, the soothing and anti-inflammatory properties act very quickly.

How are anti-inflammatory creams used?

First of all, not all anti-inflammatory creams are created equal. That is why it is important to read the package insert and follow the instructions. That being said, the basic rules of use are as follows:

Cleanses the skin well . The area where we apply the cream must be clean and dry . So the product will properly penetrate the skin.

. The area where we apply the cream must be . So the product will properly penetrate the skin. Apply on the area to be treated. We must focus the application of the cream only in the area that needs it.

We must focus the application of the cream only in the area that needs it. Perform a light massage. Massage the painful part gently until the cream is completely absorbed, so that the ingredients penetrate the skin.

Massage the painful part gently until the cream is completely absorbed, so that the ingredients penetrate the skin. Repeat the process. The normal thing is to apply the cream two or three times a day, depending on the intensity of the pain and the type of ointment.

One of the best: FISIOCREM Gel Active

The Fisiocrem Gel Active line is a very effective anti-inflammatory cream For mild joint and muscle pain.

Fisiocrem Gel Active is the fast and effective massage solution for preparing muscles and ligaments for avoid injuries of daily life or physical exercise.

It is indicated to prepare the muscles and ligaments before exercise, to avoid injuries and to relax the muscles after daily efforts.

It has a proven efficacy. 91% of users say they have noticed less fatigued muscles after application, and a pleasant sensation of comfort.

Its formula contains 90% natural ingredients like Arnica, Calendula, Hypericum, Melaleuca and tea tree. It does not contain parabens or artificial antioxidants. Being composed of natural ingredients, can be used as many times as needed.

Besides, its texture is quickly absorbed and does not stain clothes. It is a product suitable for use by adults and children from six years.

It is sold in a 250 ml bottle and you can currently save almost €5 if you buy it on Amazon for only €16.90.

more formats

there is also available in other formats and modelssuch as the family size bottle (600ml), spray or patches.

Things to keep in mind

In the event of injuries or discomfort, the most important thing is go to the specialistto confirm that it is a minor injury and does not need more intense treatment.

Is essential check expiration date of anti-inflammatory ointments before applying them.

And of course, remember that if you suffer from chronic joint pain, this type of anti-inflammatory cream can bring reliefbut it is not a solution to the problem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

