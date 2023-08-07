Nigeria: the development of broadband infrastructure is strengthened

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Public Service Reform Office (BPSR) have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to accelerate the digitization reform process in the country. This was announced by the director of public affairs of the NCC, Reuben Muoka, in a statement.

Danbatta said the MoU will improve efficiency and productivity, “as it properly understands the roles of enabling policies and implementing institutions, critical features for digital transformation.”

He also specified that the Commission will continue to promote the penetration of broadband, which “constitutes the backbone on which this process will develop”.

According to him, the Nigerian National Broadband Plan document contains adequate provisions for the development of broadband infrastructure across the country in order to achieve this goal. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the opportunities arising from the development of the digital economy in Africa:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

