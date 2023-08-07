Home » Stock market, weak start to the week for Europe. Again focus on inflation
Stock market, weak start to the week for Europe. Again focus on inflation

by admin

Finance

by Stefania Blasioli and Paolo Paronetto

Waiting for the new data in Europe and the USA. Euro is back below 1.1 dollars. Gas price up

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Le European stock exchanges see a weak start to the week after mixed data on the US labor market and in view of the publication, in the second week of August, of new data on inflation in Europe and the US to have clearer indications on the next moves by central banks . Fed Funds futures view the status quo on rates at the September summit as 86.5% likely, but investors will continue to monitor any data to confirm this prediction. In the Old Continent, the FTSE MIB Milanese is in decline. Negative sign also for theIBEX 35 of Madrid, the CAC 40 of Paris, theAEX of Amsterdam and the DAX 40 of Frankfurt. In Asia, meanwhile, the indices are down with Shanghai, Hong Kong (HANG SENG) e Sydney (ASX)while Tokyo closed against the trend (NIKKEI 225) thanks to quarterly earnings and the stabilization of Japanese government bond prices.

Interpump down in Milan, Mps still doing well. Visibilia collapses

Among the Milanese stocks with the highest capitalization, Interpump Group continues to lose share after the quarterly. The positive effect of the balance sheet data, on the other hand, still supports the Banca Mps. Shop on Leonardo – Finmeccanica e I connectedrealize on Iveco Group. The title sinks into the rest of the list Visible Editor after the premature death of the president and Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino.

Euro returns below 1.1 dollars, gas prices on the rise

On the currency market the euro is back below 1.10 dollars and is indicated at 1.0979 from 1.1039 at Friday’s close. The single currency is also worth 156.16 yen (from 156.48), while the dollar/yen ratio is 142.24 (141.77). The price of natural gas on the TTF platform in Amsterdam rose by 1% to 29.1 euros per megawatt hour. Oil moved little, with the WTI in September seeing a percentage change of 0.06% and trading at 82.77 dollars a barrel, while the October contract on Brent dropped 0.21% to 86.06 dollars a barrel.

Tokyo closes at +0.19% after a negative week

The Tokyo Stock Exchange opens the week with a timid rise at the end while the other equity indices of the Asian market are subdued. The Nikkei closed trading with an increase of 0.19% to 32,254 after an eighth in the red in which it had lost about 1.7%. Conversely, the Topix index rose by 0.41% to 2,283.93. The markets, which overall are coming off a negative week (for Wall Street the worst since March after Fitch’s cut on the US rating), are looking at US inflation data for July which will be released on Thursday 10 August and which will be brought forward on Wednesday by Chinese consumer price index. Among the stocks highlighted in Tokyo, the +10% of the pharmaceutical group Astellas Pharma stands out after the green light from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the drug Izervay used in the treatment of macular degeneration of the retina.

Paolo Paronetto

Radiocor editor

