The 2022 FIFA World Cup is about to kick off, but defending champions France face a big test. With Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe, Christopher Nkunku and other players all withdrawing due to injuries, the team’s general and this year’s Golden Globe winner Karim Benzema also announced on Saturday that due to a left leg injury, he will definitely be absent This tournament.

Currently playing for Real Madrid, Karim Benzema is known as the best striker in today’s football world. He has excellent shooting ability. He has won four league titles for the French team Lyon before. Cristiano Ronaldo formed two wings and won the Ballon d’Or, which symbolizes football’s highest individual honor, for the first time in October this year, which shows his strength.

The reason why Karim Benzema will withdraw from the national team this time is mainly due to a left leg injury. I have been feeling unwell since October. In the recent six club matches, most of the playing time was less than half an hour. Later, I was injured again during training yesterday. According to the doctor’s judgment, I need to receive rehabilitation treatment for up to three weeks. , that is, unable to participate in any events in the next World Cup. As soon as the news came out, in addition to regretting the French team head coach Didier Deschamps, Karim Benzema also posted on his personal social platform that he hoped to cede the spot, thinking that “I must think about the team, just like he has been doing. like that”. The French team will debut on November 23, when they will face the Australian team.