Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, August 23 (Reporter Wang Zijiang) The 2022 Badminton World Championships entered the second day on the 23rd. The Chinese team players performed well. Except for the men’s singles player Lu Guangzu, who stopped in the second round, the other players successfully advanced to the top 16.

In the men’s singles competition, the 2018 World Championship runner-up Shi Yuqi defeated Denmark’s Jemke for his second victory since his comeback. Shi Yuqi’s world ranking has dropped to 25th, but he won 21:13, 21:16 against the 11th seed Jemke. Lu Guangzu lost to Wang Ziwei of Chinese Taipei by 18:21 and 16:21, becoming the only Chinese player to be eliminated since the start of the tournament.

Shi Yuqi’s next opponent is Indonesia’s famous player and No. 6 seed Ginting. The two have faced each other six times before, and Shi Yuqi has won the game.

In the women’s singles competition, both He Bingjiao and Wang Zhiyi, who had a bye in the first round, ushered in their first match. No. 9 seed He Bingjiao beat American player Wang Yuanli 21:13, 21:7. In the next round, he faces three-time world champion Spanish star Marin, who eliminated Canadian player Zhang Wenyu in another match. . No. 11 seed Wang Zhiyi defeated Denmark’s Christophersen 21:15, 21:14. Her next opponent is teammate Han Yue.

In the mixed doubles, all three pairs of players from the Chinese team won. Top seeds Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong defeated Dutch players Van Drake/Gill 21:11, 21:12; Olympic champion Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping and Malaysian combination Chen Tangjie/Bai Yanwei fought hard for three games, 21:14, 12:21, 21:14 After 11 passes, the two pairs of Chinese byes in the first round took the lead to enter the top 16. In the first round, Guo Xinwa/Zhang Shuxian defeated American players Qiu Kaixiang/Jenny Gai 21:14.

In other matches, the defending women’s singles champion Akane Yamaguchi from Japan defeated Indonesia’s Mariska 21:12, 21:15 to win her first victory.

On the 24th, the World Championships entered the third day. The Chinese team’s first-round bye in the Tokyo Olympics women’s singles champion Chen Yufei and the top women’s doubles combination Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan will all play.