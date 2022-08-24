IMG_9709_1.JPG (47.91 KB, Downloads: 1) Download attachments Save to album 1 hour ago upload

The translucent shell has super beautiful visual lighting effect, 19000DPI and 100 million click life configuration

ROCCAT Ice Leopard is currently the e-sports brand with the largest market share in Germany. It has launched a lot of e-sports peripheral products. Recently, the products have also been sold by WitsPer, providing high-quality after-sales service. This time, I will introduce the recently launched products. “Kone XP Air” wireless RGB three-mode gaming mouse has three modes: wired, wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth. The colors are geomagnetic black and arctic white. The hardware sensor adopts ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K optical sensor It provides a maximum sensitivity of 19000DPI, and provides five-stage DPI adjustable function, the highest return rate provides 1000Hz, and provides four-stage adjustment. Allows players to react more quickly. The mouse feet are equipped with low-friction PTEE, which makes the operation super smooth and labor-saving. ROCCAT Swarm software can adjust button functions, record macros, detailed performance adjustments and lighting settings. There are 10 mouse buttons in total. Custom features via Easy-Shift[+]The button multiplier technology can be extended to 29 programmable input commands. The AIMO lighting system is used for RGB lighting. The lighting area has a scroll wheel and a ROCCAT Logo block. The lighting mode and color can be adjusted through software. The built-in 450mAh battery provides battery life. Up to 100 hours of battery life, it can be used for 5 hours after 10 minutes of charging. It also provides a charging base that can be connected to a 2.4GHz receiver. There is also RGB light on the base, which can perfectly combine visual lighting effects with other products. The overall specifications are very powerful and high-quality , let’s take a look at the performance brought by the ROCCAT Kone XP Air wireless RGB three-mode gaming mouse!

ROCCAT Kone XP Air Wireless RGB Tri-Mode Gaming Mouse Appearance and Accessories

▼The outer packaging indicates the brand, product model, features and appearance



▼The brand is ROCCAT, the product model is KONE XP AIR, it has Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless transmission connection, and 29 programmable buttons can be extended



▼The accessories include AIMO RAPID charging stand, and the mouse body provides 100 hours of battery life



▼Products are sold by WitsPer smart home agent, providing high-quality after-sales service



▼The back of the package indicates the appearance, feature description and agent information sticker of the product after lighting



▼Agents and product information stickers



▼Packaging test indicates product features and specifications





▼The product features indicated above are compatible with NVIDIA REFLEX



▼At the bottom there are basic product specifications, package contents and system requirements



▼Accessories: product manual, smart home warranty card, charging base, flexible PhantomFlex USB-C charging cable and 2.4GHz wireless receiver





▼PhantomFlex USB-C charging cable is very soft and not rigid, very suitable for use with a mouse, the connector is USB-A to USB-C



▼List of charging bases, the mouse is placed at a 45-degree angle and can be directly charged. There is a USB-A port in the front, which can be connected to a wireless receiver, and a USB-C port in the rear. There are two anti-skid pads at the bottom. It is more stable on the desktop, and there is a circle of light guide design to provide AIMO visual lighting effect













▼ After putting on the mouse, it is a bit like a display stand, and you can also display the lighting effect while charging





▼ROCCAT Kone XP Air gaming mouse list, the body color is low-key, with the ROCCAT Logo on the front



▼ROCCAT Logo, this block is a translucent design, which can present brilliant visual lighting effects after connecting



▼The scroll wheel has a concave-convex design to improve the operating feel. There are light-emitting areas on both sides of the scroll wheel, and functions can also be customized through the software.



▼The front view is asymmetrical, suitable for right-handed users, and the charging port adopts USB-C design



▼Look at the left side, a total of seven buttons can be adjusted through the software, and the side has a textured design to improve the operating feel







▼The list on the right side, because it is designed for right-handed users, there is no button design on the right side, only the texture improves the operation feel







▼At a glance at the back, the mouse feet are designed with three pieces of low-friction PTFE. There is also a circular mouse foot around the sensor. There is a protective film on the mouse feet. Remember to tear it off before use. The product model and serial number are marked on the back. The sensor is located in the upper middle of the mouse, with mode switching and pairing buttons on the right, and USB receiver storage on the bottom



▼Product model and serial number



▼Connection mode switch and pairing button



▼USB receiver storage location



▼Charging gold-plated contacts



▼Remember to tear off the mouse foot protective film to get the best operating feel



ROCCAT SWARM software introduction

▼The first page of the software can put the commonly used setting marks on the first page, which is more convenient and quick to adjust directly



▼Adjust DPI level, scroll wheel speed, double-click speed and index speed



▼A total of 15 buttons can be set, through Easy-Shift[+]Button multiplier technology, can be turned into 29 programmable buttons, the button function part provides macros, hot keys, timers, basic mouse functions, advanced functions, browser control, multimedia, shortcuts… functions





▼AIMO backlight setting is preset to smart lighting system, and you can choose from color cycle, heartbeat, breathing…[+]When the button is pressed, the light will automatically switch the light to let the user know that the mouse has entered Easy-Shift[+]model



▼Advanced settings can set the rate of return, angle correction, distance control unit, bounce time and LED Time Out…etc





▼Profile file management



▼The macro manager part has built-in many game macros, and users can add them by themselves



▼AMIO system overall setting



▼List of software settings





▼After installing the charging stand, you will see the lighting settings of the charging stand



▼Light-emitting display, the base also has AIMO lighting effect, the lighting effect of the mouse body is very dazzling and eye-catching













Summarize

The overall performance of the ROCCAT Kone XP Air wireless RGB three-mode gaming mouse is very good. It has three connection modes, and can be easily used in various application environments. It adopts 2.4GHz wireless connection, the connection is stable and the response is fast, allowing players to be successful on the battlefield. ;The appearance is ergonomic, and it is a medium-sized design, which conforms to most players’ hand shapes and provides a comfortable grip. It adopts the ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K optical sensor, provides a maximum sensitivity of 19000DPI, and provides five-stage DPI adjustable function, The DPI value can be adjusted through the tool software, allowing users to adjust according to different use environments, providing good use response and mouse accuracy, and playing games can be more handy. The appearance is asymmetrical design, suitable for right-handed players. Use, there are a total of 10 buttons for users to define their own functions, through Easy-Shift[+]The button multiplier technology makes the button directly into 29 customizable, which can more powerfully improve the degree of product freedom.

Kone XP Air’s light-emitting carrier uses the AIMO system. The light-emitting area is the ROCCAT Logo and the scroll wheel area. The color can be adjusted through the special tool software, and a variety of backlight modes are provided. You can adjust the most suitable visual effect according to your own style. The charging stand can also synchronize the lighting effect. , to make the visual feast more integrated, and through the tool software, you can also set macro functions and performance settings. The overall function is complete and complete. Looking for an RGB gaming mouse with good specifications and three-mode connection? The ROCCAT Kone XP Air Wireless RGB Tri-Mode Gaming Mouse makes a good pocket list.