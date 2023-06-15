Home » Baggio and the failure to summon the “Trap”
Sports

Baggio and the failure to summon the “Trap”

by admin
Baggio and the failure to summon the “Trap”

The “Divine pigtail” recalls the exclusion with bitterness: “I should have gone even with one leg. I had done three World Cups in a certain way, that would have been the fourth”

I World Cup 2002, those in Japan and South Korea, are remembered for Byron Moreno’s refereeing which conditioned Italy’s elimination at the hands of South Korea in the round of 16. But also for the decision of the then Coach Giovanni Trapattoni to leave Roberto Baggio at home because he had returned to the field with Brescia three days before the end of the championship after undergoing an operation to rupture the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

“I should have gone to the World Cup even with one leg”

“Giovanni Trapattoni’s failure to be called up to the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea? A wound remains”. This is how Roberto Baggio defined his exclusion from what would have been his fourth World Cup and he hasn’t changed his mind. “That it was a shameful thing that for a thousand reasons it will hardly pass. I’ve never explained it to myself, I just think that I should have gone even with one legfor what I had represented. I had done three World Cups in a certain way, that would have been the fourththe story had to end like this. It was a betrayal.”

“They could have taken me to the retreat and then assessed the conditions”

“But then all of Japan would have been rooting for us – added the former Divin Codino -. I returned from injury for the last three games in incredible conditioni, I remember the tests I did in Bologna, and in fact I scored 3 goals in 3 games, in general in that championship 11 goals in 11 games”. “There was more than a month left before the start of the World Cup, they could take me to the retreat and then evaluate the conditions. Instead…”, added the former playmaker of Fiorentina, Juve, Inter and Milan.

You may also like

Fight hard to continue writing glory—Chinese team athletes...

Challenge Cup: Ex-England half-back Kevin Brown predicts quarter-finals

Luka Modric ahead of Nations League: Modric doesn’t...

Walker Kessler will be with Team USA at...

Kylian Mbappé provokes his exit

US OPEN 1965 BY GARY PLAYER TO INTERRUPT...

Football: Magath criticizes Süle for being “ten” kilograms...

Ulm’s basketball players before their first championship title

Meeting on a narrow road, the brave wins-continue...

first place for Diquattro and Migliorisi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy