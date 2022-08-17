CASTELNUOVO SCRivia

After having revealed the jersey numbers and waiting to know the official date of the meeting, at Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia we begin to get to know the future protagonists better.

There are many new faces of the team, starting with point guard Valentina Baldelli, 33, a veteran of the category: “I can’t wait to get there to start this new adventure – explains Baldelli, who will be in Castelnuovo with Simba, his dog – I know most of my new teammates and this is certainly very important to create a united and cohesive group, because the championship will certainly be challenging and to get the results you need compactness ». Another important addition is that of Giovanna Elena Smorto, a guard, 23, Reyer school, who in the summer won the bronze medal at the Mediterranean Games in 3 against 3 and gold in the Bucharest stage of the Fiba Nations League. «I am very happy to have accepted the Castelnuovo challenge because I believe that the club is very serious and professional – says the Reggio from Treviso by adoption – the objectives seem very clear to me, also considering the very competitive roster for the A2 series. I participated in the youth national teams of my years and having played the Euroleague with Venice last year was important. In the next season I want to make a constant contribution, give certainties to the technical staff and teammates, I think it’s the best way to reach the final goal ».

Still on the subject of 3 against 3, Giulia Rulli, winger, 31 years old, world champion and Olympic athlete of the specialty, remains at the Giraffe for next season: «I can’t wait to start. she – she explains – The Giraffes will be hungry, determined. The first match will see us against Costa Masnaga, it will be a special match for me and Baldelli (both have played several seasons with the Panthers), but also for the club that has always seen in Basketball Costa a model to emulate to establish itself at high levels on the territory”. In short, Castelnuovo will be a team to keep an eye on. –