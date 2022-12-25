Home Sports French fans petition to replay World Cup final, Argentine responds: “Stop crying” – yqqlm
Sports

French fans petition to replay World Cup final, Argentine responds: “Stop crying” – yqqlm

by admin
French fans petition to replay World Cup final, Argentine responds: “Stop crying” – yqqlm

‘Stop crying’, Argentine responds to French fans’ petition to replay World Cup final

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-26 00:52

Reference News Network reported on December 25 that according to a report on the website of Argentina’s “Page Twelfth” on December 24, out of dissatisfaction with some of the referee’s judgments, more than 200,000 French fans signed an online petition, hoping that in 2022 Qatar World Cup final replay. In response, the Argentine also launched an autograph campaign asking French fans to “stop crying”.

According to reports, the petition was launched through the “Change” website platform, asking French fans to accept that Argentina is the world champion and asking them to “stop crying”. The petition, “France Stop Crying”, has attracted 256,000 supporters.

French fans had no shortage of complaints about the refereeing team, led by Polish referee Simon Maziniak, in the World Cup final, which ended in Argentina’s triumph. It comes after more than 200,000 people signed a bizarre online petition on the MesOpinions website calling for the match to be replayed.

According to reports, those who signed the petition believe that Dembele’s foul on Angel Di Maria in Argentina’s first goal should not have been awarded a penalty. Furthermore, they insisted they had a foul before the Argentine made it 2-0. And Messi’s extra-time goal should have been disallowed because the substitute sprinted across the pitch before the ball crossed the line.

Source: Reference News Network Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei

You may also like

Pioli: “Milan must believe in the comeback as...

Gatti: “My life has changed a lot, I...

Died mauled by her dogs in Concordia di...

Dead Fabian O’Neill, ex Cagliari and Juventus, Uruguayan...

Carabao Cup: Manchester City wins over Liverpool –...

Alleghe hockey strengthens with the Czech Przybyla

Pelé family: Christmas in the hospital close around...

Lewandowski was suspended for 3 games. Western media...

The best Christmas games, from Batman to Spider-Man,...

Milan, market in attack: the center forward who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy