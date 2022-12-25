‘Stop crying’, Argentine responds to French fans’ petition to replay World Cup final

Reference News Network reported on December 25 that according to a report on the website of Argentina’s “Page Twelfth” on December 24, out of dissatisfaction with some of the referee’s judgments, more than 200,000 French fans signed an online petition, hoping that in 2022 Qatar World Cup final replay. In response, the Argentine also launched an autograph campaign asking French fans to “stop crying”.

According to reports, the petition was launched through the “Change” website platform, asking French fans to accept that Argentina is the world champion and asking them to “stop crying”. The petition, “France Stop Crying”, has attracted 256,000 supporters.

French fans had no shortage of complaints about the refereeing team, led by Polish referee Simon Maziniak, in the World Cup final, which ended in Argentina’s triumph. It comes after more than 200,000 people signed a bizarre online petition on the MesOpinions website calling for the match to be replayed.

According to reports, those who signed the petition believe that Dembele’s foul on Angel Di Maria in Argentina’s first goal should not have been awarded a penalty. Furthermore, they insisted they had a foul before the Argentine made it 2-0. And Messi’s extra-time goal should have been disallowed because the substitute sprinted across the pitch before the ball crossed the line.