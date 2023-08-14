Orioles’ Cedric Mullins’ Heroic Catch and Homerun Propel Team to Victory in Extra Innings

SEATTLE – Cedric Mullins played the role of hero for the Baltimore Orioles as they secured an impressive 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners in extra innings on Sunday. Mullins not only robbed Ty France of a potential home run in the ninth inning but also hit a two-run homer in the 10th, sealing the win for the AL-leading Orioles.

Entering the game as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning, Mullins showcased his incredible athleticism and defensive prowess. When France hit a powerful drive off Mike Baumann towards the center-field wall, Mullins leapt up and reached over the wall to make a phenomenal catch. Falling face down onto the warning strip, Mullins clenched the ball in her glove, raising her fist in triumph before quickly getting back on her feet.

In a dramatic turn of events, Dominic Canzone followed this incredible catch by smacking a 402-foot home run to right field, tying the game at 3-3 on the very next pitch. Canzone couldn’t help but admire his shot as he flicked his bat in celebration.

Mullins stepped up to the plate in the 10th inning with a batting average of .900 since returning from the disabled list. On a 2-1 count against Trent Thornton, he lined a deep shot just outside the foul pole. Two pitches later, Mullins connected again, this time sending the ball over the right-field wall. As a result, the automatic runner Gunnar Henderson crossed home plate, giving the Orioles a two-run lead.

Pitchers Nick Vespi and Shintaro Fujinami played crucial roles in closing out the game for the Orioles. Vespi secured the final out in the ninth inning, while Fujinami pitched a flawless 10th inning to earn his first save.

In terms of individual performances, Venezuelan Anthony Santander went 4-1 at the plate for the Orioles. Meanwhile, Dominican player Jorge Mateo contributed with a run scored.

For the Mariners, Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez impressed with a 4-2 performance, including an RBI. The Dominicans Teoscar Hernández and Julio Rodríguez also made significant contributions, with Hernández going 4-1 and Rodríguez batting 5-1 with an RBI.

The Baltimore Orioles continue to assert their dominance as the American League’s top team, showcasing their exceptional talent and determination in this thrilling victory over the Seattle Mariners.

