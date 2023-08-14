Home » Camouflaged marijuana that left Cali was found by a dog
Camouflaged marijuana that left Cali was found by a dog

Camouflaged marijuana that left Cali was found by a dog

This Sunday afternoon, the National Police reported the discovery of approximately two kilos of marijuana.

The drug left the city of Cali bound for Barranquilla, Atlántico, camouflaged in a birthday cake.

In the middle of the route, at a package station in a shipping center in the Aburra Valley, the discovery was made.

Keyla, a dog who works in collaboration with the uniformed officers, issued an alert and thanks to her and the work of the Carabineros group, the discovery was made.

Almost two thousand grams of marijuana wrapped in plastic and strategically hidden to look like a simple cake.

Lieutenant Colonel José Cristóbal Fonseca, operational commander of the Valle de Aburra Metropolitan Police reported the following:

“In a parcel delivery center, a birthday cake was located where we had approximately two kilos of narcotics that came inside these elements.”

There are already more than 60 kilos of narcotics that have been seized so far in August thanks to the contribution of the canines, according to the Metropolitan Police of the Aburrá Valley.

