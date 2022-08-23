SAMONE

First pre-season friendlies and game mechanisms tested in these days of resumption of training, even if there is still a lot of work to be done. The first to take the field in the past weekend, Banchette Ivrea and Strambinese 1924 in the First category and Quincitava in Promotion and, as regards the result achieved (at the present state of things largely in the background), the Banchette Ivrea of ​​the new coach smile Marco Girelli and the Quincitava of coach Marco Vernetti.

Starting from the match played last Saturday, Banchette Ivrea overcame Chiavazzese 4-2, a militant formation in Promotion: the goals scored by three new signings, Bosonin, Farinella and Vicario, in addition to Bevolo’s goal, already last year in the Banqueting jersey.

Quincitava also did well, winning 0-3 in the first test of the season in Samone against Strambinese 1924, at the end of a match conditioned by the great heat and many absences, on both sides: the goals for the Nerostellati all in the first half with Amir Ferrari, with a precise low shot, Mattioli, with a header and Yon with a big blow from the edge of the penalty area. Strambinese 1924 who did not watch and went close to scoring with a double post hit in the middle of the first half, first with Vescovi and then with Mendo. The two technicians, Mario Pesce of the Strambinesi blues and Marco Vernetti of Quincitava, however, say they are satisfied with the first outing: “The commitment was there, even though we were in a widely reworked formation, given the absences of the various Gillone, Migliorin, Giacoletto, D’Alessandro, Sardella, Avetta, Federico and Francesco Padovan ». Vernetti also states: “We have been working for just four days and we have done quite well, even if there is still a lot to do”. –