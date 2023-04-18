Banco di Sardegna Sassari – Basketball Trieste | The situation and how to see it on TV

Banco di Sardegna Sassari, after the clear knockout in Brindisi, hosts Pallacanestro Trieste, which comes from the defeat in the sprint against Varese.

Where to see it: Wednesday 19 April 2023 at 8.30 pm, Eleven Sports

Referees: Guido Giovannetti, Alessandro Nicolini, Fabrizio Paglialunga

PREVIOUS

Nine regular season games in the previous matches between the two teams, five of which won by Trieste.

Sassari has always lost at home against the Giuliani, except for the 102-97 score in the 2018/19 season.

THE GONE

The teams have already met on the 6th day, Sunday 6 November 2022, when the Giuliani won 75-69, thanks to a super Spencer (19 points and 13 rebounds) and Bartley’s 20 points and 9 rebounds.

This is the only precedent between the two coaches Marco Legovich and Piero Bucchi.

THE ABSENT

Bank of Sardinia Sassari – Tommaso Raspino is out with a muscle injury.

Basketball Trieste – Jalen Hudson is out with a sprained knee.

THE EX

Bank of Sardinia Sassari – Luca Gandini is a genuine Trieste native who grew up in the Giuliani youth team and played a leading role in the two-year period 2011-2013 between the National Division A and Legadue with what was then Acegas.

Tommaso Raspino played on loan in Trieste in the 2010/11 season averaging 9.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in Division A.

THE STATEMENTS

Piero Bucchi, coach Banco di Sardegna Sassari: “We’re going to face a team with remarkable athleticism characteristics. Rebounds will be a fundamental point, we are at home and we want to be very attentive and concentrated. It will be a game that we want to make ours. There are better moments and worse moments, it’s a moment of decline and it can be there, but these slaps are bad on the one hand and good on the other because they give the jolt to start again. We will have to play a game of great intensity. Yes, it’s better to play, throw yourself back on the pitch, it gives us the chance to try again immediately. It will be a very demanding match, the fight against the rebound will be fundamental”.

Massimo Maffezzoli, assistant coach of Trieste Basketball: “Sassari comes from a heavy defeat and we will certainly find her angry, before this match she was traveling with a first-class roll of gear with six consecutive home wins. For me, returning to Sassari will be exciting as always, for three years it was my home, but once there’s a 2-handed ball we’ll have to think about doing our best, especially at this time when we have to show our best face. Motivations in this part of the season are important, they will be angry but we are too, so we have to show that we will use every game left from now to the end to reach our goal as soon as possible. The performance against Varese was certainly solid and important for 36 minutes with a few too many mistakes in the final which cost a lot, the feeling after the match was certainly not a positive feeling because it was a great opportunity. The luck of returning to the field after three days is exactly this, immediately putting something negative behind you and focusing on the future, not looking back”.