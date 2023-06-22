Home » FC Barcelona | Lewandowski rejects a big offer from Saudi Arabia
FC Barcelona | Lewandowski rejects a big offer from Saudi Arabia

22/06/2023

Act. a las 17:26

CEST

The Pole has dismissed a proposal of 150 million annual euros in the Arab country

Lewandowski wants to continue at FC Barcelona, ​​where he has three years left on his contract

Robert Lewandowski has also been tempted by Arab football. The 34-year-old striker has received a proposal from Saudi Arabia, according to the Polish account @Meczykipl, for which he could receive 150 million euros per season.

Despite the succulent offer, Lewandowski has refused to go to Arabia since he wants to continue his career at FC Barcelona. He has three years left on his contract.oy wants to fulfill them. He is happy in Barcelona and convinced that the team will go further.

Lewandowski has increased his record at Barça with the conquest of the League and the Spanish Super Cup. In addition, he has been the Pichichi of the championship with 23 goals. His ambition is to progress even further and His involvement has been demonstrated with the intervention in the signing of Gundogan. Lewandowski knows the German from his joint stage at Borussia Dortmund and convinced him to accept the blaugrana option.

Therefore, Arab football will not take Lewandowski, as he has achieved other great world soccer stars such as Critsiano Ronaldo o Karim Benzema.

