DAIMLER TRUCK EvoBus becomes Daimler Buses, company to benefit from brand awareness in future – Companies

On July 12, 2023 EvoBus GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daimler Buses segment of Daimler Truck, will be renamed Daimler Buses GmbH.

The name change will take place across Europe and will apply to all national companies accordingly. The associated service centers, previously known as “BusWorld Home”, will also receive a new name and will be renamed “Daimler Buses Service Centers” from mid-July.

The former EvoBus GmbH will benefit from the brand awareness in all business units and at the same time underline its belonging to the Daimler Truck Group.

After the merger of Mercedes-Benz Omnibusse with the Kässbohrer Setra brand, the bus and coach manufacturers united under the EvoBus umbrella brand 28 years ago. Since then, the company has grown steadily and stands for high-quality buses and coaches in all segments. Today it has around 10,000 employees and 13 subsidiaries throughout Europe.

