Barbara d’Urso and farewell to Mediaset. Vladimir Luxuria «I heard her, here’s what she said»

Barbara d’Urso’s farewell to Mediaset has generated a lot of controversy. And also Vladimir Luxuria she did not exempt herself from commenting on the “bomb” launched by the historic presenter of Canale 5. The columnist of L’Isola dei Famosi spoke about it on FanPage: «We wrote to Barbara d’Urso – says Vladimir -. I thanked her very much because I worked a lot with her. She has always given me a lot of space in all her broadcasts: from Domenica Live to Live – she is not D’Urso. A Live, in particular, you continued to be broadcast during the months of the pandemic being under the news masthead. In that period I worked thanks to her who called me every week. I really feel like thanking you, to thank you and your authors, from Barbara Calabresi to Ivan Roncalli ».

The bomb

After 14 years at the helm of the program, d’Urso’s farewell to Afternoon 5 was made official by Mediaset, with a press release. No words uttered by Barbara, for the moment. Speaking for her in the last few hours, she thought about her sister, sharing her disappointment on social networks and making it clear that there was not such a pleasant farewell between Cologno Monzese and d’Urso.

The reason

Vladimir comments everything, who doesn’t know exactly what happened: «I don’t know what happened and I won’t go into the merits but I’m sure that someone like her, who I also went to the theater to applaud, will have many other opportunities. Did I feel heartbroken? I prefer not to go into the merits, but I’m sure you already have other plans.’

