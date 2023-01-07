The first unexpected gossip of 2023 concerns the presenter of Afternoon 5 and the entrepreneur

Barbara D’Urso and Flavio Briatore they ignite the first gossip of 2023. The surprising news is that they don’t do it separately, but together. Flavio Briatore and Barbara D’Urso were seen together in a luxury hotel in Milan. The photograph was taken by the weekly Diva and Woman who published it on the cover of the latest issue. Inevitable given the fame of both and above all the curiosity to see them as a couple.

Couple Barbara d’Urso-Briatore gossip or reality? — Of course, very little is known about what may have happened but this shot stolen by the paparazzi has aroused the interest of gossip lovers and not only. Are Barbara D’Urso and Flavio Briatore the first new couple of 2023? Hard to say at the moment. What is known is that the two would have entered the hotel separately in order not to attract attention and then they would have met. The two seem to have had dinner together, maybe it was just a business dinner with new business to keep hidden, maybe it was just a friendly meeting. Surely what has aroused greater curiosity is the fact that both have tried to escape the eye of photographers, trying to mislead them and did not refer to the meeting on their respective social networks. Mouths sewn by the entourage of both.

The Afternoon 5 presenter in the past during one of his broadcasts Flavio Briatore had some attacks from one of his guests calling him “a fascinating man”. They are currently both single though Barbara D’Urso greeting the audience of Afternoon 5 in the last episode of 2022 he said “my heart belongs to my two children and another person” without giving further details. It is certainly not from Francesco Zangrillo, the relationship with the insurance broker has been interrupted for some time. See also Australian Open, Berrettini's night: against Nadal the challenge to make history

Also Flavio Briatore is single. She spent the Christmas holidays in Kenya with her son Nathan Falco and her ex-wife (mother of the boy) Elisabetta Gregoraci, who in the meantime flew to Dubai with a new love that she has just revealed in her Instagram stories of she.