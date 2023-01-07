Betrayed by the navigator, she goes off the road and plants herself in the snow. The Alpine Rescue of San Vito di Cadore intervened during the night, to put a woman’s car back on the road, which had been taken by GPS to the Ciandolada road, currently closed to traffic. The 44-year-old Croatian national was going to Cortina and she found herself on the snowy road that from Zoppè leads to Vodo, passing through the Talamini refuge. On a slope, she went off the road and planted herself in the snow. She alerted the emergency services that it was a quarter past midnight and a team from CNSAs arrived from Vodo with the quad. After having put the chains on her, the rescuers brought the car back onto the roadway with the winch and then descended towards Zoppè, from where the motorist left alone, taking the 51 Alemagna state road.