Barca apotheosis! The Catalans sweep away Madrid 3-0 and proclaim themselves champions of Spain

Jasikevicius smiles at the end of a long and hard-fought season. His Barça deservedly wins, beating their eternal rivals Real Madrid 3-0.

Three trophies up for grabs in ACB with three different champions: SuperCopa to Real Madrid (against Barça), Copa del Rey to Unicaja (against CB Canarias) and Liga to Barça.

(3) REAL MADRID – (1) BARÇA 82-93

Balanced start with i blancos who find Musa again -5 hits in the first quarter against 7 in the first two games- dominating on the rebound and scoring quick points on the break. Sanli, Jakubaitis and Laprovittola made a good start among the Catalan ranks. Overtaking and counter-overtaking and the hosts leading 21-20 at the end of the period.

At the start of the second quarter, inertia returns to Barça’s hands who, taking advantage of the favorable quintet pairings, extend up to +7 (22-29) which forces Mateo to stop the clock. Madrid comes out of the time out very well and places a 19-9 run led by the old guard with Llull and Causeur, 8 points for the former and 11 for the latter. 41-38 at halftime.

They raise the pace when they return to the parquet blaugrana who sign a 0-6 with Abrines and Vesely putting their heads back forward. The hosts remain in contact struggling to stem a Barça that borders on perfection: 51-55 in the middle of the fraction with 0 errors from the field (7/7 with 3/3 from three). Once again it is Rodriguez who brings order to Madrid’s attack by putting Poirier in the game. Back and forth between the teams and guests leading by 1 point with 10′ left on the clock.

The Catalans still extend, reaching 70-77 with 7′ to play. Madrid are struggling to find a solution to stop Vesely as success in race 2. Nothing to do, Vesely is unstoppable and scores again: 75-83 and 18 points for him with 3’41” to go. In the final Real Madrid collapsed definitively giving the feeling of not having the energy to respond to Barça’s excessive power.

It ends 82-93: Catalans proclaim themselves champions of Liga Endesa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

