The Federation has recognized the 1936-37 Levante Cup as a title, played under the same conditions as the League that Barça won that season. The 1912 Sports Cup has also been recognized.

Barça already claimed that League and now, with the granota precedent, they will once again claim a title that the club believes belongs to them.