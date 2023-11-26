BARCELONA CANNOT FIND A WAY OUT. He tied against Rayo. Does Xavi lack squad or continuity? | Soccer Center – ESPN Deportes

Barcelona’s struggles continue as they failed to secure a win against Rayo Vallecano, leading to questions about Xavi’s squad and continuity. Despite the efforts of Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona still could not find a way to secure a victory. The match results in a disappointing tie for Barcelona, leaving fans and analysts questioning the team’s performance. The draw against Rayo Vallecano continues Barcelona’s struggle in the Spanish league standings. With the team facing ongoing challenges, the pressure is on Xavi to find a way to turn things around. The question of whether Barcelona lacks the necessary squad or continuity under Xavi’s leadership remains unanswered. Stay updated for more coverage on Google News.

Share this: Facebook

X

