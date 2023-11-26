WhatsApp will stop working on these cell phones starting in December

Meta, parent company of the WhatsApp messaging application, recently shared a statement in which they revealed that 36 mobile phone models will no longer be able to continue using the application because upcoming updates may affect its operation.

The instant messaging application has had various updates, which it will continue to do to innovate or strengthen security so that its users can keep in touch with their friends or family calmly.

These new functions also change some of its minimum requirements so that it runs correctly on different mobile devices, which means that in some cases certain users have to change cell phones to continue using them.

Cell phones that will not have WhatsApp starting in December:

If you don’t want to be surprised this December, check if your cell phone model is one of the following.

Apple

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE

Huawei

Samsung

Trend Lite

Trend II

Ace 2

X Cover 2

S3 Mini

LG

Optimus L2 II

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L3 Dual II

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual II

Optimus L7 II

Optimus L7 Dual II

Lucid 2

Enact

F3

F3Q

F5

F6

F7

ZTE

V965-UMI X2

Grand S Flex

Mem

Other devices that will not be able to use WhatsApp in December are the Sony Xperia M, Faea F1THL W8, Lenovo A820, Archos 53 Platinum, Wiko Cink Five and Wiko Darknight. These cell phones have an Android 4.0 operating system, so their configuration is no longer compatible with that of the social network. The specific date on which this will happen will be next Thursday, November 30, however, it will not take effect until the first days of December, when it is estimated that none of the previously mentioned phones will be able to enter.