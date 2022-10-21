Seagate and Marvel have jointly launched three “Spider-Man” limited edition hard drives, including Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, and Miles Morales, which also have a large capacity of 2TB and can be customized with RGB LED lights It uses USB 3.2 Gen 1 transmission. It has been listed in Taiwan on October 7th. Miles Morales is the one who I tested out of the box this time. I would like to share my experience with you.

This product has both SEAGATE GAMING and FIRECUDA logos on it, and at the same time there is an RGB word in the lower right corner, which represents a series of products designed by Seagate for game lovers, and this time, the three special edition external hard drives are presented to Spider-Man , Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales salute, not only that, there is a “Rescue” logo in the upper right corner of the box, which means the product has a 3-year warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services (Data Recovery Services) ), the official emphasizes that the data rescue success rate is 90%, and it comes with Seagate DiscWizard and SeaTools diagnostic software, which can master the health and performance of the hard disk.

The original box comes with a 2TB flash drive, a USB 3.0 cable, a quick installation manual for Rescue Data Recovery Services, and a cool Marvel Spider-Man sticker.

The Spider-Man Drive Special Edition FireCuda external hard drive is a standard 18-inch (45.72 cm) mobile hard drive with a size of 14.5X80X122.5mm and a weight of 146.5 grams. It is quite thin and light, but because it is not an SSD hard drive, Therefore, it is still recommended to use it at home. When you go out, you should pay attention to using it in a shockproof or buffer box.

The appearance of Miles Morales is quite liked by Brother Yi. The front is dressed in black with a spider-man night costume, and the back is based on red, with the classic spider-man words, which brings a strong sense of immersion.

The back is designed with spider-man red and spider-man logo

Nocturnal Spider-Man livery on the front

Miles Morales lettering on bottom

The USB 3.0 port is located at the top center of the fuselage

Just as Spider-Man is painted red with white RGB lighting, Ghost-Spider is painted white with purple lighting, and Miles Morales presets black with red lighting.

Of course, these are all presets. In fact, you can also use the Seagate Toolkit software to modify or customize your favorite lighting effects in real time.

Actually check the information of this hard disk, in addition to the SMART automatic error detection function, the Spider-Man Special Edition also has APM, NCQ, GPL, and the transmission interface adopts the USAP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) specification.

Through the CrystalDiskMark test, the Spider-Man Drive Special Edition FireCuda achieved a sequential read score of 137.82 MB/s and a sequential write score of 136.05 MB/s. As for the partial read and write speeds of 4K, it is not very good.

I also tested the results of a hard drive benchmark, and found that the read and write performance of this hard drive remains consistent when the performance is above 8KB, with an average value between 120 and 130 MB/s.

Summarize:

Brother Yi believes that for Marvel fans, this is a worthy collection, but it is also practical. It is only 146 grams and 14.5mm thick, which is quite convenient to carry, but after all, it is a This is a collector’s hard drive, unless it has a safe shock-proof mechanism, it is not suitable for carrying out, and the data transmission efficiency is also average, so I think this is not only a collectible product, it is quite suitable for home use, and even used as a NAS expansion Hard disk, PC data backup hard disk for use, plus Seagate’s exclusive data rescue service, this is a very reliable place for this product.