The clash on the board of Ita Airways takes place. The Board of Directors approved, by a majority, the cancellation of the operational powers held by the chairman Alfredo Altavilla, which are transferred to the CEO Fabio Lazzerini. In particular, the handover concerns the delegation on strategic operations, or on the sale to the consortium led by the US Certares fund, in commercial alliance with Delta and Air France-KLM of 50% plus one share of the company. The initiative was promoted by the six directors representing the Mef, the company’s sole shareholder.

The story now moves to the judicial field, since Altavilla, considering the intervention illegitimate, and insufficiently motivated, is ready to engage in a legal battle.

The blitz of the Mef advisers



The six directors representing the Mef, had attempted a blitz on the occasion of the Board convened last October 12 for the approval of the six-monthly report, where they had voted to transfer the proxies from Altavilla to Lazzerini, collecting the support of the Treasury, with the aim of speed up the sale to the consortium led by the US Fund. Lazzerini told his closest collaborators to continue to focus on the business, supporting the decisions of the current and next governments.

The stop of the board of statutory auditors



However, the next day the board of statutory auditors met to establish that the decision voted on October 12 was not to be considered technically a resolution, therefore it was “non-existent”. The control body indicated two options: convene a new Board of Directors, or wait for the meeting on November 8 to address the issue. six directors of Mef – Lelio Fornabaio Lelio, Alessandra Fratini, Simonetta Giordani, Cristina Girelli, Silvio Martuccelli and Angelo Piazza – have resubmitted the proposed transfer of proxies, having the majority in the board

The company: now continue with the sale



The company, in a press release, announces that the board of directors has “fully confirmed the revocation already ordered by resolution on 12 October of the powers of the chairman Alfredo Altavilla and the attribution of the same to the Chief Executive Officer Fabio Maria Lazzerini”. The Board of Directors, continues the press release, reiterated that “the main task of the company is to remain focused on the industrial plan, continuing along the path undertaken which is showing better results than expected, with the aim of consolidating the relaunch of Ita Airways and protect the workers of the company who have accepted the challenge ».