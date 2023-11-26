Former “Objective Fama” Participant Speaks Out About Husband’s Death

Former Objective Fama Participant Shares Heartfelt Message Following Husband’s Death

Jenilca, a former participant of the third edition of the singing reality show Objective Fama, has opened up for the first time about the recent death of her husband, Gustavo Pedraza, who was also a participant in the same competition. In a lengthy message posted on her Facebook page, Jenilca expressed her grief and gratitude for all the support she and her family have received during this difficult time.

“It is with great pain that we have said goodbye to my husband and father of my children, Gustavo. This year marks 17 years since we have been together, and although he is no longer with us physically, his legacy and love will accompany us forever,” she wrote.

Jenilca also thanked everyone for the outpouring of love and support they have received, acknowledging the gestures of affection from friends, family, and the press. She expressed her gratitude for the heartfelt messages, flowers, and the creation of a GoFundMe account to help with unexpected expenses.

In the message, Jenilca also shared her love for her late husband, emphasizing that he will always be the love of her life. She closed by expressing her eternal love along with their two children.

Gustavo Pedraza’s unexpected death was announced last Monday, with the cause of his passing not yet revealed. Pedraza, a Mexican living in Chicago, participated in the 2006 edition of Objective Fama in Puerto Rico, where he met his wife Jenilca Giusti. The couple had two children.

Following the news of Pedraza’s death, fellow Objective Fama participant Helen Ochoa and Mexican actress Litzy took to social media to express their condolences. Ochoa posted a touching message and photos on Instagram, while Litzy shared her sadness over the loss of her dear friend.

In addition to his appearance on Objective Fama, Pedraza also worked on various television series and soap operas, leaving a lasting impact on those around him through his talent and passion for music.

Share this: Facebook

X

