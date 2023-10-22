Barcelona Faces Athletic Bilbao in Crucial LaLiga Clash

2023-10-22

INSTANT RESULT | BARCELONA – ATHLETIC BILBAO

CONFIRMED ALIGNMENTS

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alejandro Balde, Iñigo Martínez, Andreas Christensen, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gündogan, Oriol Romeu, Gavi; Fermín López, Ferran Torres and Joao Félix.

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simón; Óscar de Marcos, Dani Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Yuri; Dani García, Ander Herrera; Iñaki Williams, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams; and Gorka Guruzeta.

PREVIA

FC Barcelona hosts Athletic Club Bilbao this Sunday at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, in a match corresponding to match day 10 of LaLiga EA Sports.

The Barça team arrives with the obligation to collect three valuable points after Real Madrid’s bitter draw against Sevilla last Saturday and Girona’s victory in the early hours of this Sunday.

Barça, three points behind the leaders Real Madrid and Girona (both with 25 points), does not arrive in the best conditions for the match with an infirmary saturated with big names such as Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Koundé, and Pedri. Balde and Yamal have already received medical discharge and managed to be on the squad list.

That is why coach Xavi Hernández will have some notable new features. Unai Hernández, Marc Guiu, and Héctor Fort are the three young people who could have the opportunity to make their official debut with the first team, since it is worth remembering that Unai Hernández, Marc Guiu, and Héctor Fort already had minutes in the friendly against Vissel Andrés Iniesta’s Kobe that served as the final culmination of last season.

-DATASHEET-

LaLiga date 10: Barcelona vs Bilbao.

Time: 1:00 pm

Channels: DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, Movistar LaLiga TV Bar and you can follow all the information about the match live on the DIARIO DIEZ website.