The Application of Artificial Intelligence in Reproductive Medicine: Challenges and Opportunities

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the field of reproductive medicine, offering more precise and effective fertility treatments. The Bernabeu Institute, led by medical co-director Dr. Andrea Bernabeu, is at the forefront of this technology with the establishment of the world‘s first unit of AI in reproductive medicine.

The main objective of AI in reproductive medicine is to achieve healthy pregnancies and successful births. Dr. Bernabeu explains that in this field, three different patients are treated: the woman, the man, and the embryo. Currently, the most significant advancements in AI tools are being made in the selection of embryos with the highest chances of successful implantation in the mother’s uterus.

Traditionally, embryo selection was based on natural and morphological observations. However, AI has allowed for a more dynamic evaluation of embryo development over time. The application of AI in reproductive medicine laboratories enables the analysis of large amounts of data, identifying patterns and characteristics that may go unnoticed by the human eye. This technology not only increases the effectiveness of embryo selection but also reduces the subjective biases often introduced by human observers.

Dr. Bernabeu emphasizes that AI is a tool that assists experts in making more accurate and precise decisions. The final decision of which embryo to select for transfer or preservation is made by the embryologist. The Bernabeu Institute’s specialized unit in AI applied to reproductive medicine is a multidisciplinary team that has dedicated three years of research to this field, with promising scientific results.

Although AI in reproductive medicine is still in its early stages, it holds great potential for transforming the field. Currently, Spain leads in reproductive medicine research, as societal factors such as low birth rates, maternal age delay, and increased demand for fertility treatments have a significant impact. Dr. Bernabeu stresses the importance of educating women about their biological limits and empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their reproductive health.

However, Dr. Bernabeu also highlights the need for more public support and funding for research in reproductive medicine. Collaboration among professionals and engagement from society are crucial for further advancements and the dissemination of research results.

In conclusion, AI in reproductive medicine has the potential to revolutionize the field, with the patient always remaining the priority. The Bernabeu Institute’s commitment to progress and science, combined with patient-centered care, aims to improve fertility treatments and provide real possibilities for individuals and couples seeking to start a family.

