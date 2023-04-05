Éder Militao’s own goal, with the great collaboration of Kessie, was key to reaching tonight’s duel at the Spotify Camp Nou with an advantage. Will it be decisive again?
Another of the leading names today is that of Gavi. Recent information that pointed to his name with a magnifying glass makes the young Barça player one of the hot names, along with his compatriot Dani Ceballos.
noise aside, Gavi will be one of the key pieces in the gear with which Xavi will start tonight on the pitch, forming the already classic line of four in the center of the field, in which he will have to be the leader with the losses of Pedri and Frenkie.
The white expedition has already landed in Barcelonawhere tonight he will face the team of Xavi Hernandez for a hole in the end of the Copa del Rey.
Which players could play their latest classic? We analyze the cases of names like those of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Toni Kroos, Luke Modric o Charles Ancelotti.
The name of the Real Madrid midfielder, Daniel Ceballos, has come to the fore in recent hours. With a contract that ends at the end of the season, the player is clear about his priority: keep wearing white. But clubs like Real Betis, where it was already, they want it. He too Wolverhamptonwho has shown a firm interest in acquiring his services.
The former Spanish coach, Luis Enriquehas traveled to London to close his arrival at the Chelsea. After the dismissal of Graham Potterthe club has opted for the Asturian ahead of Julian Nagelsman and will assume the ambitious sports project. He could debut before him Wolves in the Premier and… against Real Madrid in the Champions League! The whites face the British team in the quarterfinals of the Champions League the next 12 and 18 April.
Are you going to Camp Nou? Barça has offered a series of recommendations for all those fans who come to the classic which takes place from 9:00 p.m.:
1- The Club recommends arriving with the Sufficiently in advance of the Stadium to avoid queues and to be able to access the assigned location in a staggered manner. the doors of the Spotify Camp Nou will open at 19:30 h.
2- It is also recommended, whenever possible, choose to use public transport and remember that the metro lines that can be used are L3, L5 y L9which have stops in Collblanc, Badal, University area, Royal Palace, Maria Cristina y The Courtsas well as buses and the TRAM.
3- If you come by car and do not have a parking pass, It is requested not to stop private vehicles at the entrance of the accesses to the Spotify Camp Nou to download ticket.
4- It is also important access the Stadium through the access, the door and the mouth that are indicated at the entrance or in the subscription card.
5- It is recommended to have the ticket or membership card and season ticket within reach, as well as the identity document at the controls in the Stadiumbecause the Club can check the identity of the attendees to avoid misuse.
6- Access to the local area with symbology of the Real Madrid.
The set of Jagoba Arrasate unleashed madness in the New San Mames with a goal from Pablo Ibanez in extra time that is worth a ticket for the final of the Copa del Rey. The rojillos asserted the result of the first leg (1-0) to complete a heroic act against Athletic Club: they will play their second final in history after the defeat against Real Betis in the 2005 final. Chance for redemption?
Regarding the white news, the Real Madrid coach, Charles Ancelottistressed the importance of not rushing despite the disadvantage of the first leg: “We’re not going to go crazy to score a goal, because you can score in the 5th minute and then concede two; the idea is to play a complete match, so you’ll score”.
About him Negreira casethe former captain of the first team was blunt: “In the locker room we don’t talk about extra-sporting cases. We don’t talk about UEFA, Tebas, Negreira… We are focused on football”.
The man from Egar also spoke openly about the situation of Gaviespecially noted in recent weeks: “He’s calm. He’s a fairly mature player for his age. He competes with some experience; he puts a lot of passion into it. I always tell him not to lose his naturalness”.
The Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandezrecognized in the previous press conference that the team is isolated from everything that happens in the extra-sports field and that the illusion, motivation and hunger are intact: “They all add up and do an excellent job. We are a family, which is what we set out to do. We are hungry for titles”.
We recommend you read the preview with all the information on the Barça-Madrid from this night. Our partner German Bona reviews the state of mind of the two teams, key players and what you should know before vibrating with the third classic of the marathon (the fourth this year) that both teams have given us.
The Gaul is, in fact, the only absence in a list where they have entered, in addition to their own Rudiger, Nacho y Mariano, absent in the domestic championship. Precisely Rüdiger or Nacho will complete the defensive line that they will form Lucas, Alaba y Military.
In a Real Madrid key, the main novelty in the plans for Charles Ancelotti es Antonio Rudiger. The German, down at the last minute against the Valladolid in LaLiga, He exercised normally with the rest of the group and entered the call for the classic. The French side Ferland Mendyis the only one who is not available for the big cup event.
Except for the last one, Arnau Casasthe rest entered a call where Raphinha is the great novelty: the Brazilian served a sanction against the Elche in LaLiga and will be available for the cupbearer duel. The ex of Leeds adds nine goals and nine assists this course and aims for the title tonight.
The Catalans, who They reach the second leg with a slight advantage (0-1) On the scoreboard, they have four very sensitive casualties: Dembele’s, Pedri, Christensen y The Young, injured. None participated in a training where the young people stood out Married, alarcon, Garrido, stanis, Torre y holdin addition to Arnau Casas.
Good morning! Welcome to the live coverage of the entire preview of the classic that will take place on Wednesday night starting at 21.00 hours in it Spotify Camp Nou. In yesterday’s session, the two teams completed the last training session and the technicians offered the press conferences and the calls. We review everything…