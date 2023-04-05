15:45 Éder Militao’s own goal, with the great collaboration of Kessie, was key to reaching tonight’s duel at the Spotify Camp Nou with an advantage. Will it be decisive again? Advantage, Barça pic.twitter.com/wqkoEdWmNh – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) April 5, 2023

14:12 Another of the leading names today is that of Gavi. Recent information that pointed to his name with a magnifying glass makes the young Barça player one of the hot names, along with his compatriot Dani Ceballos. noise aside, Gavi will be one of the key pieces in the gear with which Xavi will start tonight on the pitch, forming the already classic line of four in the center of the field, in which he will have to be the leader with the losses of Pedri and Frenkie.

13:04 The white expedition has already landed in Barcelona, where tonight he will face the team of Xavi Hernandez for a hole in the end of the Copa del Rey.

12:28 Which players could play their latest classic? We analyze the cases of names like those of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Toni Kroos, Luke Modric o Charles Ancelotti. Some of the footballers who could play their last classic | EFE / AFP

10:53 The name of the Real Madrid midfielder, Daniel Ceballos, has come to the fore in recent hours. With a contract that ends at the end of the season, the player is clear about his priority: keep wearing white. But clubs like Real Betis, where it was already, they want it. He too Wolverhamptonwho has shown a firm interest in acquiring his services.

10:08 LAST HOUR! The former Spanish coach, Luis Enriquehas traveled to London to close his arrival at the Chelsea. After the dismissal of Graham Potterthe club has opted for the Asturian ahead of Julian Nagelsman and will assume the ambitious sports project. He could debut before him Wolves in the Premier and… against Real Madrid in the Champions League! The whites face the British team in the quarterfinals of the Champions League the next 12 and 18 April.