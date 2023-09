The Spanish champions FC Barcelona have further strengthened their squad for the current season. The Catalans announced the loan signings of Portuguese side Jose Cancelo and striker Joao Felix on Friday. Full-back Cancelo, who was last loaned out to Bayern Munich, is set to return to Champions League winners Manchester City in June 2024. Atletico Madrid is the releasing club for striker Joao Felix, and the loan agreement also runs until next June

