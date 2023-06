An incredible epilogue at San Nicola. In the fourth minute of added time when the 60,000 San Nicolas were ready to blow up the promotion party Leonardo Pavoletti found the winning twist that is worth a return to Serie A after only one season for the Sardinians. Cagliari had had more chances than Bari especially in the first half, finding opposition from Caprile in various circumstances. In the second half a post for Folorunsho who also had a ball for the equalizer before the final whistle

