Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

The Colombian painter David Manzur, 93 years old, assured in an interview that he continues painting because the painting he dreams of is in his mind but not in reality, while encouraging young people to start a career in the arts .

Manzur, who lives and has his studio in Barichara, a town located in the department of Santander, explained that he is always “fighting against David Manzur, improving him, of course.”

“I have not achieved that dream painting and that is why I continue painting,” he said and added that “the dream painting is in the mind, it is not in reality, that is, when they ask me what is your best painting I say that it is the one that is not I’ve done”.

attended

The painter attended the Museum of Modern Art of Cartagena (MAMC) where the exhibition “Space, Time and Memory” was inaugurated, made up of 35 of his paintings, a synthesis of his work carried out through 70 years of artistic life and which will be open until next August 1st.

With notorious physical and mental vitality, Manzur said during the exhibition in his honor: “I am 93 years old, but I feel like I am 20 working and I feel happy here.”

He recalled that “the scholastic sense of austerity” that he has was acquired from his upbringing in Spain where he lived during World War II interned in Catholic schools in the Canary Islands.

“Some of my favorite painters would be Velásquez and Picasso, and note that Goya, Velásquez and Picasso are a trio that marks the history of art in the world,” he said.

The artist said that he hopes that “the exhibition will be visited by young people who are interested in art or who want to start a career as artists so that they can see first-hand and learn from both my successes and my mistakes.”

In Neira (Caldas)

Manzur was born in Neira, Caldas, on December 14, 1929 and is one of the few artists still alive from a generation that included Alejandro Obregón, Enrique Grau, Edgar Negret and Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar.

He is a painter, engraver and draftsman; Throughout his life he has been interested in theater, music, the history of art and civilization, photography, literature, religion and astronomy.

The art of useless art

The Colombian designer Lina Cantillo joined the tribute with the “David Manzur” collection, inspired by the color palette and textures used by the painter and which was embodied in unique pieces that are combined with each other and that show the DNA of this designer. barranquillera.

Cantillo’s designs are shown with a catwalk at the Cartagena Museum of Modern Art that will be preceded by Manzur’s.

“I had never made a collection like this before, so full that my soul is passionate, the brushstrokes, his work, his art, his essence, he was an inspiring muse and it touched my soul to hear him talk about his paintings, the way he sees the art in different ways, and this collection in his honor is called the useful art of useless art,” said Cantillo.

In this sense, Manzur affirmed that “the word useless is due to the fact that art is different from anything else, from design, design is useful, it is necessary for something, and art has to be absolutely separated from any utility it may have.” not be the visual”.

The artist stated that “it is an honor that a designer of the stature and talent of Lina Cantillo has wanted to base herself on my work to build a complete collection.”

“She is a very valuable woman for Colombia, she has creativity and a vision that make me deeply admire her,” he concluded. (EFE)