The Scudetto remains in San Marino after the most incredible final series which ended in the fifth additional inning. Doriano Bindi’s team wins the play-off 2-1, with a valid free the joy of the Titan fans: it is the sixth tricolor, while the team of Gianguido Poma, fighting to the last action, offers a very fierce resistance must postpone the match. goal of the 11th Scudetto that awaits since 2010. She won the Champions Cup, she was back in the final after 3 seasons and basically falls on her feet perhaps not forgiving herself a few too many opportunities in attack as demonstrated by the 11 who remained in base in a match also dominated this time from the pitchers. And San Marino must thank the South American couple Centeno-Quevedo. A thrilling challenge that seemed to never end. And instead after seven very long games, the owner of the Italian title does not change. The tricolor will be waved again on Monte Titano.

Endless challenge

San Marino loads the bases in the second inning but Epifano is eliminated in double play and the round ends without damage for the Parma players. Up to the fifth inning the attacks remain and watch, the playoff is the business of the two starting pitchers, Montilla and Centeno. In the sixth it is Contreras for Parma: the relief is in an omplicated situation with man in first and third but closes the retaliation leaving Federico Celli strikeout. We go to the supplementaries: on the 8th Noel Gonzalez tries the 1-0 home run on the right against the Quevedo relief. From the box San Marino draws with the single by Lino Correa who calls Batista home. And with full bases, the Dutch Leonora is eliminated in diamond. It goes to the prophetic ninth inning. Which opens with the double left of Cesare Astorri. Virtually nothing happens until the 12th San Marino attack when Epofano finds the single on the right, Batista arrives on base thanks to the bunt, Angulo receives the intentional base and Lino Correa goes to the box with an out, for the other line to the central of the 2- 1 which is worth the tricolor of the infinite final.